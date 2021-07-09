Cancel
Jackson County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA...HOUSTON...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ At 314 PM EDT/214 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Midland City to near Graceville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Graceville, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malone, Malvern, Rehobeth, Greenwood, Grimes, Avon, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon.

