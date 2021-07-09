Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until late Monday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 17.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 07/07/2007.