Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ANSON SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND AND SOUTHERN STANLY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 314 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms near Fairview In Union County, or 14 miles north of Monroe, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wadesboro, Ansonville, Polkton, Locust, Norwood, Oakboro, Stanfield, Peachland, Finger and White Store.