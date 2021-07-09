Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Gwinnett; Henry; Newton; Rockdale; Walton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ROCKDALE...DEKALB...SOUTH CENTRAL GWINNETT...NORTH CENTRAL HENRY...SOUTHWESTERN WALTON NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON AND CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning are weakening, therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still likely with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Peachtree City.

alerts.weather.gov

