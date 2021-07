COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thelma’s Kitchen is owned and operated by Nathaniel Walker, a convicted felon who believes wholeheartedly in second chances. “We’re here in Columbus- at first when I pulled up-and I was telling everybody where the restaurant is at- the first thing they said was you know why that area?.. You know and I know my purpose. So God spoke to me and said why not there? And the longer I’m here I see that there is a need for this area here… A person like me,” said Walker.