Ask Miss Pearl

After a questionable interaction with a person of color, a white woman has been dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen,” thanks to the location of the incident. A black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, was shopping at Short Hills Mall’s Victoria’s Secret when she was approached by a white woman, subsequently identified as Abigail Elphick. Insider reports that, although their initial interaction wasn’t captured on video, according to Ukenta, it all began with Elphick (who wasn’t wearing a mask in the videos that were recorded), getting uncomfortably close to her as she browsed. She says that when Ukente asked her to move six feet away, Elphick went to the cash register and claimed Ukente had threatened her. In the first recording, Elphick appears to rush Ukente before realizing Ukente is filming. It is then that her apparent “breakdown” begins.