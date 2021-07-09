Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Audra McLaughlin Celebrates the Simple Life in ‘(Can’t Buy) Fun Like This’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Audra McLaughlin celebrates the simple joys of country life in her fun new song, "(Can't Buy) Fun Like This." The up-tempo pop-country jam makes it clear that McLaughlin — who competed all the way to the finals as a member of Blake Shelton's team on Season 6 of The Voice in 2017 — would rather party with her friends over some beers in the woods than dress up and sip champagne in some more formal setting.koel.com
