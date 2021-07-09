I Carry You with Me: Narrative hybrid recreates romantic love story

The French fright anthology is poised to make its North American premiere this summer. Scream Factory and Shout! Studios will release DARK STORIES on VOD/digital platforms and DVD August 10. Guillaume Lubrano and François Descraques directed, and the cast includes Kristanna Loken (TERMINATOR 3), Michelle Ryan, Dominique Pinon (DELICATESSEN, THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN) and Delphine Chanéac (SPLICE). The synopsis: “What if demons, the living dead, evil dolls and other supernatural creatures came to haunt our apartments, houses, cafes, museums and other places of daily life? How would you get through it? What would you do to stay alive? DARK STORIES tells five tales of gripping terror in a fantastic anthology where horror, suspense and humor intertwine with stark reality to make you shiver with fear. A lone mother is attacked by a bloodthirsty creepy doll–and to keep it from killing her sleeping son, she must use all her imagination to distract it with horror stories…featuring shadowy ghouls stalking an art gallery, the final judgment before an impending apocalypse, a forensic scientist confronted by his zombie victim, a nightmarish monster and more!”