I Carry You with Me: Narrative hybrid recreates romantic love story

Newnan Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocumentarian Heidi Ewing had the details of “I Carry You With Me” in her head for years before embarking on it as her first narrative feature. And while she frames the bulk of the film as a work of fiction influenced by real-life events, Ewing artfully works observational cinema verité elements into the structure. The effect is a fascinating hybrid.

I Carry You with Me

Academy-Award® nominee Heidi Ewing's luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades. Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván, then Gerardo, journey towards sharing a life together in New York City, I CARRY YOU WITH ME is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope.
Magnolia, TXculturemap.com

Magnolia at the Modern: I Carry You With Me

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate in Mexico and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same.

