Preventing rabies by air: Helicopters will drop oral vaccine for raccoons for first time in a decade on Cape Cod
For the first time in more than a decade, helicopters will fly over Cape Cod dropping rabies vaccine packets intended for consumption by wildlife, especially raccoons. The aerial distribution program is scheduled to start Tuesday and last for about four days, weather permitting, said Brian Bjorklund, a wildlife rabies biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinator of the Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0