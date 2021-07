Warning: major spoilers ahead for Black Widow! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest Marvel movie in theaters or on Disney Plus Premier Access!. Black Widow is finally here, and naturally it had an explosive ending that might have left you with more questions than answers. While Natasha and her family – consisting of Yelena, Red Guardian, and Melina – brought down the Red Room, there were so many revelations that it might have been hard to keep track of exactly what was going on.