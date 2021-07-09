‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Sets December Premiere Date: Toss a Coin to See New Images
Hold on to your Witcher hats! (Is that a thing? If not, it should be.) Netflix has revealed that The Witcher is coming back for a second season this December. That’s right, in just a few short months, we’ll be able to see Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and everyone’s favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), getting into trouble on The Continent. During WitcherCon, Netflix shared some first-look images as well as the names of the upcoming episodes.www.slashfilm.com
