Antlers: Release Date, Cast and More

Whether you know the man best for his work in Platoon, The Boondock Saints, Finding Nemo, The Last Temptation of Christ, Mississippi Burning, The Florida Project, or the Spider-Man movies, to name only a handful of his noteworthy projects, it's safe to say that Willem Dafoe is a hard-working actor with commendable range and depth, and one who's capable of portraying a wealth of different characters — whether they're the scum of the earth or the Lord himself. Certainly, it's easy to see why Dafoe has been such a consistently in-demand star for the past three-plus decades. And that's a trend that's not set to die anytime soon, hopefully. The Oscar-nominated star has several projects lined up, including the latest feature films from Wes Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Schrader, Guillermo Del Toro, Walter Hill, and Robert Eggers. Additionally, the prominent performer is attached to intriguing and director-driven projects from a few newcomers.