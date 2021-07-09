Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Antlers: Release Date, Cast and More

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntlers, the ominous-looking horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by Scott Cooper, was supposed to arrive in theaters last year. But the pandemic got in the way of those plans, and many wondered if Searchlight (AKA Disney) would simply drop the film on Hulu. Instead, the film is now finally headed to theaters this October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s what we know about Antlers so far.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Graham Greene
Person
Keri Russell
Person
David S. Goyer
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Rory Cochrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antlers Release Date#Channel Zero#Antlers Synopsis#Antlers Director#Black Mass#Furnace#Crazy Heart#Antlers Cast#Anterls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'Indiana Jones 5': Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in cinema history. He’s smart, sarcastic, handsome, strong, and adventurous, and his movies aren’t too shabby either. While opinions are pretty aligned on which is the worst Indiana Jones movie, the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, are largely considered the highlights so far. These have the richest storylines and are the most intriguing to watch of the four films.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Ian McShane Will Return in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Today brings more John Wick: Chapter 4 casting news, with Deadline reporting that Ian McShane will be playing Winston in the film, the character he played in the previous three. “I couldn’t be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4. He is not only an...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Willem Dafoe Movies: The French Dispatch, The Northman And More

Whether you know the man best for his work in Platoon, The Boondock Saints, Finding Nemo, The Last Temptation of Christ, Mississippi Burning, The Florida Project, or the Spider-Man movies, to name only a handful of his noteworthy projects, it's safe to say that Willem Dafoe is a hard-working actor with commendable range and depth, and one who's capable of portraying a wealth of different characters — whether they're the scum of the earth or the Lord himself. Certainly, it's easy to see why Dafoe has been such a consistently in-demand star for the past three-plus decades. And that's a trend that's not set to die anytime soon, hopefully. The Oscar-nominated star has several projects lined up, including the latest feature films from Wes Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Schrader, Guillermo Del Toro, Walter Hill, and Robert Eggers. Additionally, the prominent performer is attached to intriguing and director-driven projects from a few newcomers.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Steven Spielberg Film Based on His Youth Rounds Out Cast

Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman have joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next film, based on the director’s youth in Arizona. The three actors will play high school classmates of the young aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. The trio joins an A-list cast that includes...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

L.A. Confidential screenwriter says Warner Bros. rejected a sequel starring Chadwick Boseman, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce

L.A. Confidential screenwriter Brian Helgeland has revealed that he pitched a sequel to the hit crime movie to Warner Bros., which the studio turned down. The sequel would have starred original cast members Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, along with the late Chadwick Boseman as a young police officer. "We worked the whole thing out. It was great. And Warners passed," Helgeland told The Ringer.
Movies9News

Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep for the 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Sequel (Exclusive)

At one point while filming Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan found herself on set with Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh. "I was pretty starstruck, to be honest," Gillan admits to ET's Ash Crossan. "I was trying to like play it cool but thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm surrounded by legends. How am I meant to behave in the presence of legends? I don't know!'"
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

McShane Confirmed For Fourth “John Wick”

Ian McShane has closed a deal to reprise his role as Winston opposite Keanu Reeves in the Chad Stahelski-directed “John Wick: Chapter 4” for Lionsgate. McShane joins the previously announced cast of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson along with fellow returnee Lance Reddick. McShane has played the...
Movies/Film

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Adds Another Certified Badass to the Cast With Antonio Banderas

We’re aware of the general consensus surrounding Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But how can anyone not be intrigued by whatever director James Mangold is up to with the legacy sequel to the legacy sequel to the original, iconic Indiana Jones trilogy that was never really meant to support the weight of a full-blown, decades-spanning franchise? (Fine, after saying all that out loud, the skepticism is maybe a little deserved.)
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
Movies/Film

Nicolas Cage Explains Why He Stopped Making “Big” Movies: “There’s More Oxygen in the Room”

Don’t you dare try to put the Cage in a box. Okay, that might sound a little redundant to the uninitiated, but you know what we mean. Fresh off his lowkey and sneakily nuanced performance in Pig, actor Nicolas Cage has been making the rounds and imparting his wisdom onto anyone within earshot. You may have heard that we here at /Film are sincere and unironic fans of the man and we strongly propose that what he has to say is worth listening to.
Movies/Film

Damien Chazelle 1920s Hollywood Drama ‘Babylon’ Adds Jean Smart to the Already Stacked Cast

Let’s call it the Smart-aissance. Jean Smart, absolute acting queen, has been cast in yet another major project. After winning a Critic’s Choice Award for her turn in Watchmen and her recent Emmy nominations for the hilarious Hacks and the chilling Mare of Easttown, everything is coming up Smart. Now, she’s the latest to join the absolutely stacked cast of Paramount’s 1920’s movie, Babylon.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 One LAST TIME – Release Date, Cast & More

One of the best sitcoms of all time, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has been around for eight long years. And as it happens, the show is now coming to an end. It has been entertaining with Jake Peralta and the rest of the gang, making us laugh endlessly. But like all good things, this also got to come to a stopping point. The eighth season has been announced as the last one!

Comments / 0

Community Policy