How ‘America: The Motion Picture’ Perfectly Parodied ‘Swordfish’ and the Worst (or Maybe Best?) Hacking Scene Ever

The end times are nigh. At least I kind of hope they are, because Netflix just released a clip from their upcoming Sexy Beasts dating show. The series, based on a British dating show from 2014, puts its contestants in complex prosthetic makeup in an effort, I think, to make the blind dates about more than just appearances. The result is something that can only be described as a postmodern capitalist cosmic horror. You ever see a person in heavy devil makeup make out with someone dressed as a mandrill? You will, if you watch this show. You’ll also see a panda ask a yak if he has health insurance, which feels like a bit from an episode of Rick and Morty more than it does something that actually happened in any reality.