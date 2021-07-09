Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How ‘America: The Motion Picture’ Perfectly Parodied ‘Swordfish’ and the Worst (or Maybe Best?) Hacking Scene Ever

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2001, Hugh Jackman starred in Swordfish, a grimy tech thriller in which he played a world-class hacker lured into a criminal conspiracy overseen by a soul-patched terrorist played by John Travolta. It’s not a great movie, but it has several memorable moments, including a lengthy (and ridiculous) hacking sequence that is parodied almost exactly shot for shot in the new Netflix animated comedy America: The Motion Picture. We spoke with director Matt Thompson about paying homage to such a goofy sequence, and how the self-indulgence of that reference actually ties in with one of the larger themes of the movie.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jim Steinman
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
George Washington
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Meat Loaf
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Picture#Swordfish#Hackers#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
MoviesPopculture

'America: The Motion Picture' Director Matt Thompson Is a 'Very Patriotic Guy' Despite Movie's Tone (Exclusive)

Netflix's new animated film America: The Motion Picture isn't the most conventional love letter to the United States, but director Matt Thompson assures viewers he is "a very patriotic guy" despite what some might think. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the producer and writer explained his approach to encapsulating America in spirit, warts and all. On top of all that, Thompson had to find a way to make his depiction funny.
Moviesthefocus.news

Who’s on the America: The Motion Picture soundtrack? Run The Jewels, Fidlar and more

America: The Motion Picture dropped last week on Netflix, giving viewers a tongue-in-cheek revisionist version of what might have happened between 1765 and 1783. Audiences have responded well – one Twitter user called it “the perfect thing to watch at 3am alone” – especially to the soundtrack, which features the likes of Run The Jewels’ Yankee And The Brave and Beastie Boys’ Fight For Your Right. So, what are the stand-out songs from America: The Motion Picture’s stellar soundtrack, and what is the end song?
ScienceDen of Geek

Why America: The Motion Picture’s One Rule Was “No Research”

This article contains light spoilers for America: The Motion Picture. Director Matt Thompson has been in the adult animated comedy game for a long time. Thompson was around for the dawn of Adult Swim in 2001 when the programming block hosted Sealab 2021, the series he created alongside frequent collaborator Adam Reed. Reed and Thompson would go on to produce several other animated classics including Frisky Dingo and Archer (which is set to premiere its 12th season later this year).
Movies/Film

Here Are Two ‘America: The Motion Picture’ Deleted Scenes That Were Too Expensive and Too Ridiculous for the Movie

America: The Motion Picture offers up a totally insane retelling of the American Revolutionary War and the birth of the United States of America. It’s a movie that gives George Washington chainsaws on his arms, makes him best friends with Abraham Lincoln, turns Benedict Arnold into a werewolf, and features a final battle with a giant Paul Bunyan and a Big Ben that had transformed into a massive robot. But even with all that, there were a couple deleted scenes that were too expensive and too ridiculous to make it into the final cut. Director Matt Thompson talked about these America: The Motion Picture deleted scenes with us during our interview following the movie’s release last week.
TV Series/Film

And I looked, and Behold a Pale Horse: and His Name That Sat Upon Him Was This ‘Sexy Beasts’ Clip

The end times are nigh. At least I kind of hope they are, because Netflix just released a clip from their upcoming Sexy Beasts dating show. The series, based on a British dating show from 2014, puts its contestants in complex prosthetic makeup in an effort, I think, to make the blind dates about more than just appearances. The result is something that can only be described as a postmodern capitalist cosmic horror. You ever see a person in heavy devil makeup make out with someone dressed as a mandrill? You will, if you watch this show. You’ll also see a panda ask a yak if he has health insurance, which feels like a bit from an episode of Rick and Morty more than it does something that actually happened in any reality.
Movies/Film

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Review Round-Up: Not So Much a Movie as a Two-Hour Ad for WB’s Content Library

The first reviews for Space Jam: A New Legacy have arrived (we’ll be publishing our own later this week), and unsurprisingly, they are not kind. The first movie worked like gangbusters for children in 1996, and that generation developed a nostalgic fondness for the original while adults rolled their eyes at its soulless, cash-grab nature. (It was based on a commercial, after all.) Decades later, it should not take anyone aback that critics are not thrilled that the sequel takes the plot even further into corporate synergistic territory, only this time with LeBron James at the center instead of Michael Jordan.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hugh Jackman Had The Perfect Response To Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Video Adding Him To The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years, and there’s no signs of slowing down. While the MCU continues to expand thanks to Black Widow and Loki, fans were surprised/ delighted to see Ryan Reynolds join the franchise in a fun web short featuring Taika Waititi’s Korg. And Hugh Jackman had the perfect response to that video.
Movies/Film

‘Behind the Attraction’ Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of Some of the Greatest Theme Park Rides of All Time

July 2021 is a good month for the Disney theme parks. Not only is the original theme park, Disneyland, celebrating its anniversary on July 17, and not only is the big new blockbuster Jungle Cruise arriving in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30, but there’s a new Disney+ series all about Disney’s theme-park attractions coming too. And Behind the Attraction is now offering a trailer-sized glimpse at what its 10 episodes have in store for viewers in just over a week.
Celebrities/Film

Jennifer Lopez Teams with Skydance to “Reimagine” Classic Musicals for Modern Audiences

Jennifer Lopez is already an icon who has made an indelible mark in the fields of music and movies, but now she’s set to combine those two passions. Lopez has signed a deal with Skydance Entertainment and a company called Concord to develop film and television adaptations of some of the world’s biggest musicals, including shows from Rogers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. And yes, she also has an option to star in at least one of these forthcoming adaptations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy