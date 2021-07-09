LAUSD likely to still require masks for vaccinated teachers, students in fall

Photo courtesy of wuestenigel , Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Federal health officials issued revised COVID-19 guidance Friday stating that fully vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings in school buildings, but masks will still likely be required for everyone at Los Angeles Unified campuses.

The guidance released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is only a set of recommendations designed to “supplement — not replace” local rules and regulations.

The guidance recommends multiple layers of infection prevention, such as encouraging vaccinations, social distancing of at least three feet between students along with mask-wearing by students and staff who are not vaccinated.

When the Los Angeles Unified School District begins its fall semester Aug. 16 — offering in-person instruction for all students — masks will be required for “all students, staff and visitors” over age 2 at district sites and on buses, according to current rules.

The district’s recently approved contract amendment with the United Teachers Los Angeles union also requires mask-wearing.

There was no immediate comment from the district on whether any changes might be considered in response to the CDC’s revised guidance.

The district’s current practices also include instruction and reinforcement of proper hygiene, with hand-washing breaks built into daily schedules. The district will also maintain physical distancing, with the “standard goal of six feet.”