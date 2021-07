Harry Kane has revealed that he has been in touch with former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho while on duty at England's Euro 2020 campaign. Mourinho was let go by Spurs in April and is now in charge of Roma in Serie A. Kane was full of praises for his ex-manager, and spoke highly of the Portuguese. “He’s great, he’s been texting me as well,” Kane told talkSPORT about Mourinho. “It’s common knowledge we have a great relationship and got on really well.