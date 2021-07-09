The Walking Dead Season 11: Release Date, Cast and More

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLike one of the decaying carcasses wandering the wasteland, The Walking Dead is not fully dead – not yet, anyway. The hit AMC zombie series is returning for an eleventh and final season that’s being split into three eight-episode airing blocks. Here is everything we know about season 11 so far.

www.slashfilm.com

TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead' Final Season Trailer Resurrects Rick Grimes

It's been a long time coming, but AMC has released the first trailer for the final season of one of its most successful shows, The Walking Dead. Some fans might not be ready to let go. Others may have dipped out a few seasons back, upset with or disinterested in the direction that the show was taking. But there's a chance some of those lost viewers may come back for one last go-round after they see the two-minute trailer for the show's eleventh and final season.
TV Seriesundeadwalking.com

The Walking Dead: What Is Next For Rosita?

During the past 10 years, when fans worldwide have watched The Walking Dead Universe unfold beneath their very eyes, many questions have been pondered before becoming clear. Fans have been kept on the edge of their seats, wondering what surprises (or walkers) will be around the corner. Especially with all the cliff-hangers, we can be left on, let’s not talk about 616 “Last Day on Earth.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Glenn Stanton Joins Cast; Princess Teaser

Once again, AMC's The Walking Dead is offering surprises ahead of its already-weekly scheduled Thursday Season 11 reveals. Well, to be fair? The long-running series is only to blame for the very cool character teaser they released earlier (more on that in a minute). The first surprise was a casting confirmation for the 11th and final season directly from the actor himself. Taking to Twitter to confirm what's been reported from the most recent teaser and preview image (both below), Glenn Stanton (The Son) confirmed that he will be playing Frost- a Commonwealth soldier in the comics. "So, uh….guess the word is out. Lol Truly an honor to be apart of TWD family. Hope you all enjoy what the show brings you in the final season. This team truly cares about the fans," Stanton wrote in his tweet. Stanton joins Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Stephanie), Jacob Young (Deaver), Marcus Lewis (Duncan), and C. Thomas Howell (Hilltop Resident) as new additions to the cast. They join several characters returning from the extended 10th season: Cole (James Devoti), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari ), Leah (Lynn Collins), and Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). For a quick look at Stanton's Frost, check out the image below at the person to the left of Daryl (Norman Reedus).
TV SeriesGamespot

Walking Dead Season 11 New Trailer Delivers New Footage

The new trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11 has been released. The first part of the final season of the long-running zombie show premieres on August 25. The trailer is split into two halves. The first features scenes and characters from the previous decade of The Walking Dead, including favorites such as Rick, Daryl, Hershel, Michonne, Maggie, and Carol, plus villains Negan, Alpha, and The Governor, accompanied by the iconic speech from Rick actor Andrew Lincoln about "how we survive." This is followed by quickly-cut moments from the new season, including Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) wearing the military armor of the Commonwealth, a new group of survivors set to feature in the new episodes. Check it out below:
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: Origins Premieres With Daryl’s Story, Season 11 Sneak Peek

Norman Reedus retells the "epic story" of zombie apocalypse survivor Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Origins - Daryl's Story, the first in a series of specials now streaming exclusively on AMC+. Origins charts the stories of key characters from The Walking Dead with new interviews and narrations from the actors who play them: Daryl (Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride). Each new episode, premiering Thursdays on AMC+, features an exclusive sneak peek at Season 11 of The Walking Dead and is accompanied by The Best of The Walking Dead, a new collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Key Art: The Beginning of the End

Before the epic end of The Walking Dead begins on August 22, AMC reveals the first key art from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part I. Part of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, the Compendium-style artwork unveiled Thursday shows Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) posed with comic book fan-favorite Officer Mercer (series newcomer Michael James Shaw) of the Commonwealth: a sizable new civilization that once again expands the world of The Walking Dead.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl, Negan, and Maggie Make Three in The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Photo

Negan is the odd one out in an exclusive new look at the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In the two-part premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," the enemy-turned-ally (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) joins Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on a potential suicide mission to save Alexandria. Behind the ravaged walls of the community still suffering the effects of the Whisperer War are dozens of survivors who must work together as one to stave off starvation and rebuild — even if it means Maggie and Daryl having to lead a group that counts Negan as a member.
TV Seriestvweb.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Announces a Series Ending Trilogy

Some would say it has been a long time coming, but for fans of The Walking Dead who have felt obliged to stick it out to the bitter end, the end is now indeed nigh. AMC have released a trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy ahead of the return of the series on August 22 for the first 8 episodes of 24 that make up season 11. Part one of this epic finale will end in October and will be followed by Parts two and three in 2022, which in all will bring the main timeline of The Walking Dead to its conclusion after 177 episodes.
TV & Videostvweb.com

The Walking Dead Lawsuit Settled, AMC Pays Frank Darabont & CAA $200 Million

AMC will shell out big bucks to end their years-long legal battle with Frank Darabont and CAA just ahead of the final season of The Walking Dead. The network has just filed paperwork with the SEC announcing that they have paid a $200 million settlement to Darabont and CAA to put an end to the dispute once and for all. This follows the filmmaker and his agents filing a lawsuit in 2013 citing breach of contract.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Walking Dead

AMC to Pay Frank Darabont, CAA $200M in Settlement of ‘Walking Dead’ Profits Fight. The long-running legal battle over Frank Darabont’s profits from The Walking Dead has come to an end, with AMC Networks making a nine-figure payout to the former showrunner and his…. ‘Walking Dead’ Final Season to Premiere...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: This will be the return of The Reapers

A new preview of the final season of The Walking Dead. Don’t miss your first look at The Reapers. The Walking Dead It will finally return on August 22, and will be in charge of broadcasting the last episodes of its final season. Without a doubt, fans are very eager to see how the famous zombie series will end. As we get closer to the release date, it was announced that The Reapers are back.
TV SeriesGizmodo

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Is a Look Back Before the Commonweath

In The Walking Dead’s 10th season, the series’ core cast of survivors made their first contact with some of the humans still thriving within the Commonwealth. It’s a mysterious settlement that exists in Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore’s comics series, and a major location for lead character Rick Grimes. The...
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Michael Cudlitz Returns as Director for Final Season

Michael Cudlitz is back on the set of The Walking Dead — again as a director. The Abraham Ford actor, who starred in seasons 4-6 until his character's death at the end of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) baseball bat in the Season 7 premiere, reveals he will direct at least one episode of the 24-episode Final Season. Cudlitz previously returned to the series as a first-time director on the Season 9 episode "Stradivarius," later stepping back behind the camera for the Season 10 episodes "Silence the Whisperers" and "Open Your Eyes," as well as two episodes of spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
TV Series411mania.com

Synopses & Titles Revealed For The Walking Dead Season 11’s Early Episodes

The Walking Dead kicks off the first leg of its 11th and final season next month, and the episode titles and some synopses have been revealed. AMC has announced the titles for the first eight episodes of the new season, which kicks off on August 22nd, as well as the plot summaries for the first two episodes as you can see below.
TV Seriestrendingetc.com

Walking Dead Season 11: Everything You Need To Know

The Walking Dead is coming back with a lot of zombie drama, adventure, and all the fun. It has some familiar faces with some new ones too. This very famous and super popular post-apocalyptic series is based on a novel by authors Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard’. The series is already 10 seasons long with around 150 episodes. With the 11th season almost around the corner and coming very soon, here is all the information that you need to know.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Anthology Spinoff Sets TWD Veteran as Showrunner

A veteran writer-producer of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will serve as showrunner on Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology spin-off series in development at AMC Networks. Created by former Walking Dead showrunner and current Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, Tales is an episodic anthology that tells tales about new or existing characters — including returning fan-favorites who have already died. According to Gimple, Tales is a "grab-bag" made up of individual episodes or arcs of episodes revealing backstories or other stand-alone experiences across different periods in the Walking Dead zombie apocalypse.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Gets Artsy; A Note to Michael James Shaw on Dad Bods

With The Walking Dead Universe as active as it's ever been (at one point, all three series were filming at the same time) and the premiere of the flagship series' Season 11 Part One a month away, we've got two art-based updates to share with you followed by a special message for one of the newest members of the TWD cast. First up, AMC's weekly commissioned artwork honoring the series' past- his time, with a focus on Season 5 and Carol's (Melissa McBride) mission to free our heroes from Terminus, from artist Ariela Kristantina and colorist Bryan Valenza.
ComicsPosted by
FanSided

The Art of The Walking Dead cover art is revealed by AMC

Recently AMC, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics announce that The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe book would be released in September. With that announcement, they left the cover art a mystery. Now the cover art has been released, and it is amazing. Featured on the cover are many...

