Madonna Tells Britney Spears She’s “Coming to Get [Her] Out of Jail”
It seems there’s hope for the #FreeBritney movement yet, thanks to none other than Madonna. The icon is far from the first celebrity to voice her outrage since the public finally got a harrowing glimpse into the conservatorship that has dominated Spears’s life since 2008. But she definitely took the most time—around two weeks after her celebrity peers like Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Halsey, and (most controversially) Spears’s ex, Justin Timberlake. Madonna’s comments on Thursday do, on the other hand, make her Spears’s most vocal supporter and prominent advocate at a crucial time, after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied her request to finally halt her father’s complete control over her life.www.wmagazine.com
Comments / 0