‘Black Widow’ is Getting a Mondo Vinyl Soundtrack Release With Killer Art
After what practically felt like an endless series of delays, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally upon us. Even if the movie itself might not have been worth the long wait, Lorne Balfe’s score has been singled out as a highlight and is now being recognized by Mondo. The company announced Mondo Music and Hollywood Records’ vinyl soundtrack release in conjunction with Black Widow’s arrival in theaters and on Premiere Access for Disney+. Take a look at the cover art below.www.slashfilm.com
