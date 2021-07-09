Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Nate Monroe: Regulators plan to issue 'warning letter' over coal ash spill near Hanna Park

Florida Times-Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMMENTARY | An assistant director with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection told an environmental watchdog group his agency was preparing to issue a "warning letter" as soon as Friday to the companies responsible for the barge Bridgeport, which ran aground off Hanna Park in March and spilled as much as 5,000 tons of coal ash into the Atlantic Ocean during the months-long salvaging process.

