It's July 1st, and that means new content for your streaming platform of choice. If you're a Netflix subscriber, you're in luck, because there's a variety of classic movies and fan favorites coming to the service along with several Netflix Originals. The list is pretty substantial, and if you happen to be a fan of the Austin Powers franchise, you're going to love that all three films are now available to binge to your heart's content. That includes the original film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, its sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and the Beyonce Knowles starring Austin Powers in Goldmember. If you've been looking for an excuse to binge the franchise, you now have it, and who knows, maybe a renewed surge in popularity will finally get us a fourth movie.