IATSE will convene its 69th Quadrennial Convention on July 27, concluding two days later with the election of officers “if necessary,” the union said today. Elections are only necessary if there is a challenger to an incumbent, which hasn’t been the case at each of the last three conventions, dating back to 2009. The convention will conclude two hours early on July 29 “if no election,” the union says on its website. Matthew Loeb will almost certainly be reelected president if he chooses to run again.