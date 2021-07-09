Cancel
Locals Take Lolla: Chicago Acts Help Reset the Festival

By Craig Bechtel
newcity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight or wrong, Chicago’s music festival season returns with a vengeance at the end of July with Lollapalooza. And although barely five percent of the 165 acts on the bill are local, they are worth spotlighting, especially if you want to show the musical tourists flocking to the City of Big Shoulders where to invest their time and energy and dollars. While the Pitchfork Music Festival and Riot Fest (both scheduled for September this year) have significantly smaller lineups, they have a much higher local music contribution, almost seventeen percent for Pitchfork and twelve percent for Riot Fest, which makes sense, given that Lollapalooza likes having Chicago host as a matter of convenience, tradition and, a big plus, economics, whereas the other organizers have stronger local roots and ties. But that’s another story. In the event you’re going to Lollapalooza, and one hopes, not a viral Spreadapalooza, here, in alphabetical order, are the local artists to hear and see.

