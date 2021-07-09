Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Intermountain Healthcare announces closure of 25 pharmacies

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTAH, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare will close 25 retail pharmacies and has entered into an agreement to transfer prescriptions and inventory to CVS Pharmacy in Utah in August of this year. “The closures will affect Intermountain retail pharmacies located in Utah with low usage by area...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermountain Healthcare#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Pharmacies#Gephardt Daily Rrb#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

OptumCare adds 5,000+ physicians, clinicians

OptumCare set the goal at the beginning of 2021 to add 10,000 physicians this year, and the company is more than halfway there, Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group and Optum, said during the second-quarter earnings call. More than 5,000 physicians and clinicians have joined the company's network, either through...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Vori Health Raises Additional Capital From Strategic Partners Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension Ventures, And Echo Health Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vori Health, a first-class medical provider for innovative musculoskeletal care, announced additional Series A funding from Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension Ventures, and Echo Health Ventures, bringing the total round size to over $50M. The Series A financing was led by New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), with participation from current investors AlleyCorp and Max Ventures. With these strategic partnerships with leading health systems and payors, Vori will accelerate its mission to deliver an integrated patient experience and outcomes through its multidisciplinary approach to care, premium online content, and social community.
Nevada StateBusiness Insider

CVS Health Launches MinuteClinic Video Visits In Nevada

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company CVS Health Corp.(CVS) said on Wednesday that the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic, will offer video visits for patients of Nevada state. At present, the video visit service is available in 49 states and Washington, DC. The company said that the telehealth service, MinuteClinic Video...
Health ServicesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Innovate Kidney Care provides patients with options

Intermountain Healthcare recently joined with eight other leading healthcare organizations to launch Innovate Kidney Care, a new campaign to improve patient options for receiving home dialysis training and support. “Dialysis is a life sustaining treatment for patients whose kidneys have failed or aren’t working properly,” said Ray Morales, Assistant Vice...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals blast UnitedHealth profits

UnitedHealth Group's most recent earnings stem from "not paying for healthcare," American Hospital Association president and CEO Rick Pollack wrote in a July 15 blog post. In the second quarter of 2021, UnitedHealth posted $4.3 billion in profit, down nearly 36 percent from $6.6 billion a year prior. Mr. Pollack argued these profits were earned from deferred care during the pandemic, as well as new policies from the health insurer, including coverage restrictions around specialty pharmacy, hospital outpatient surgeries and hospital-based lab and radiology services.
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

HCA Healthcare West Florida Division Announces New $50 Million Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

First of its kind for HCA Healthcare Opening December 2021. TAMPA, Florida – July 2021 – HCA Healthcare West Florida Division announced today that a $50 million construction project has begun on the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of Memorial Hospital of Tampa, located at 6001 Webb Road. When completed later this year, clinicians at the new 75,000 square foot facility will provide highly specialized treatments and services for endocrine tumors, including thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers. The hospital was designed, alongside experts, to provide compassionate and efficient care to those patients seeking specialized endocrine surgery.
Healththecharlottepost.com

Pharmacy benefit managers pose risk to equitable NC healthcare

North Carolina Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed is co-sponsor of S. 257, the Medication Cost Transparency Act. North Carolinians deserve a healthcare system that prioritizes patients and equity. Everyone should be able to receive the best, most cost-efficient care regardless of socio-economic status. Independent pharmacies are a crucial part of that patient-centered...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announces new cohort of residents

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which includes Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center, announced Friday its 2021 graduate medical education (GME) program residents. The new cohort of more than 30 residents, who began on July 1, will include internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB-Gyn), and transitional year...
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Amazon HealthLake enables healthcare organizations to store, transform, and query health data in the cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service for healthcare and life sciences organizations to ingest, store, query, and analyze their health data at scale. Amazon HealthLake uses machine learning to understand and extract meaningful medical information from unstructured data, and then organizes, indexes,...
Santa Ana, CAStreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth seeks more clarity on Biogen's $56,000 Alzheimer's drug coverage

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said it needed more time to determine its coverage policy for Biogen's recently approved $56,000 Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm that is expected to raise costs for the U.S. government Medicare program. The government's Medicare program and private health insurers such as UnitedHealth, which sell Medicare...
LifestyleNews 12

These are the sunscreens affected by the J&J recall due to benzene

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure. The affected products are:. Neutrogena Beach Defense. Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport. Neutrogena Invisible Daily. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer. Aveeno Protect +...
Healthpewtrusts.org

Opioid Treatment Programs: A Key Treatment System Component

The most effective treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD) are the three prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone—that are proved to increase a patient’s treatment retention and reduce illicit use and the risk of overdose.1 The only facilities legally able to offer all three medications are opioid treatment programs (OTPs), a critical component of the U.S. substance use treatment system that are regulated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as state agencies, and are certified to administer any FDA-approved medication for the treatment of OUD.2 As of March 2021, there were 1,816 OTPs in the United States, and in March 2019, the last year for which data is available, approximately 409,000 patients were receiving methadone treatment at OTPs—the only health care setting where this medication can currently be accessed.3.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Greenway Health Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

Breadth and depth of AWS enables more rapid time to market and stability for Greenway solutions. Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative has accelerated software deployment for solutions such as Greenway Insights™ and Greenway Telehealth™, as well as digital innovation for the more than 54,000 healthcare providers the organization serves.
Healthksl.com

Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers

Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, June 16, 2021. The rollout is delayed as many health insurers await coverage terms from Medicare. (Jessica Rinaldi, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — The rollout of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug is hitting new roadblocks as some large hospitals decide not to use it and many health insurers await coverage terms from Medicare, the U.S. health plan for people aged 65 and older, before setting their own policies.
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Ocugen commences rolling submission of COVAXIN to Health Canada

Ocugen has commenced the rolling submission to Health Canada for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, which is being jointly developed with Bharat Biotech International for use in the US and Canada. COVAXIN is a purified and inactivated vaccine. Bharat Biotech developed the vaccine in partnership with the Indian Council of...
Softwareaithority.com

BUDDI AI Announces Expansion Of Executive Team To Bolster Innovative AI-Powered Healthcare Product Suite

BUDDI AI, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare solutions, has announced that Vipul Kashyap has been appointed as Head of Clinical Informatics, Shankar Saibabu as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Nussbaum as Chief Revenue Officer. Kashyap and Saibabu join BUDDI AI with a collective 50 years of experience in building the technology platforms behind some of the world’s most respected healthcare companies including Optum, GE and Microsoft. The new executives will further the innovation and expansion of BUDDI AI’s product suite, a proprietary cloud-based platform that helps healthcare organizations structure their data, simplify workflows and tackle ‘big data’ with speed, security and accuracy.
Health Servicespatientdaily.com

CVS Health study revealed the 'pandemic shined a bright glaring light' on health care preferences

CVS Health’s 2021 Health Care Insights Study revealed that an in-person medical visit was not a preferred option to many during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of patients have opted for alternative medical consults and health management. The research also showed that 77% of the respondents said the coronavirus global pandemic taught them to be more mindful about their health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy