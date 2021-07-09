Animal Rescue Alliance preparing to open and serve Seminole County

The project’s first donor, Eva Scott, raised funds for the Animal Rescue Alliance project with her lemonade stand. It has been an unfortunate fact that stray and unwanted animals in Seminole County have long been a perplexing problem. With only a part-time animal control officer, and no facility to take animals to, the only recourse has been to send stray animals to the only veterinary facility in Seminole County, Riverside Veterinary Clinic. Depending on which agency was contacted, strays were either taken to Riverside and usually ended up euthanized, or sometimes they were just dropped off somewhere else.