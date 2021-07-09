Cancel
New Orleans, LA

WYES-TV names new president & CEO

By CityBusiness staff reports
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 9 days ago

WYES-TV has selected a president and CEO to fill the vacancy left when Allan Pizzato retired this year. The New Orleans public television station said Friday that Robin Cooper, the station’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, will take the helm. Cooper has over 32 years of experience at WYES in all areas of station operations, including production, programming, development strategic planning and overall management, according to search committee chairman Marc Leunissen and board chairman Anne Redd.

