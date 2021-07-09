Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh doctor weighs in on proposed COVID-19 booster shot

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — As the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, health officials are assessing whether or not a booster shot may be necessary.

This week, Pfizer announced plans to request approval for a third dose of its current COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that efficacy following the second dose declines over time.

On Channel 11 at 5 p.m., we’ll tell you what Pittsburgh health officials think about the additional booster shot.

