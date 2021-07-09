Remembering Mauna Loa’s Eruption in July 1975

From the boardwalk near Echinus Geyser (the largest acid geyser in the world), Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Mike Poland provides an update on activity in Yellowstone during the month of June. The Yellowstone Seismic Network located 445 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region. Subsidence of Yellowstone Caldera, which has been ongoing since 2015, slowed during May/June 2021 reflecting seasonal groundwater recharge. And for the first time since April 2018, Steamboat Geyser did not have any water eruptions during a calendar month. Overall, the time between eruptions has been lengthening, which may be an indication that the current cycle of activity at the geyser is coming to a close. Dr. Poland walks you through the publicly-available data and explains recent events.