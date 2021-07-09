The Real Reason Pokemon Go Is Under Fire

With the upcoming Spotlight Hour on July 6th, 2021, every Pokemon GO Trainer is curious if Shiny Bulbasaur will be available as well, and we have the answer here. Bulbasaur is one of the many Pokemon that have been around since the beginning of Pokemon GO. This Grass and Poison Type of Pokemon is a fan favorite for many Pokemon GO Trainers and is one of the companions that a Trainer can choose as their first buddy in the game.