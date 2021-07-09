Cancel
Video Games

The Real Reason Pokemon Go Is Under Fire

By Brittany Alva
 7 days ago
Think back to Summer 2016. At the time, "Pokemon Go" was the hit game that everyone around the globe was addicted to playing. Hordes of people walked around highly-populated areas to spin PokeStops and catch critters that, through the power of AR technology, looked like they were sitting on the sidewalk. Now, five years later, the people still playing the game are left frustrated as the free-to-play game becomes more and more expensive.

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

