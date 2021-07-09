The Real Reason Pokemon Go Is Under Fire
Think back to Summer 2016. At the time, "Pokemon Go" was the hit game that everyone around the globe was addicted to playing. Hordes of people walked around highly-populated areas to spin PokeStops and catch critters that, through the power of AR technology, looked like they were sitting on the sidewalk. Now, five years later, the people still playing the game are left frustrated as the free-to-play game becomes more and more expensive.www.svg.com
Comments / 0