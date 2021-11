The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to announce that they are once again offering guided tours of the Bayfront Gardens. The tours will start today, November 1 and run through March 28, 2022. Garden Tours are available Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, beginning at 10:30 AM. This walking tour led by volunteer guides will introduce guests to interesting botanical specimens on the 66-acre campus while providing a historic overview of the development of the estate. The Ringling’s grounds have been accredited as a Level II Arboretum through ArbNet. The property boasts over 2350 trees within the arboretum representing native, exotic, historical and culturally significant trees. The Bayfront Gardens tours last approximately 90 minutes and cover about 1 mile in distance.

