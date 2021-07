Minnesota stands to receive at least $50 million as part of a larger settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners over their role in fueling the American opioid crisis. The settlement with the makers of OxyContin was agreed to by 15 states late Wednesday. The Sackler family, which owns and operates the now-bankrupt Purdue Pharma, will pay a total of $4.325 billion to these states over the next nine years, with the funding used for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts related to the opioid crisis.