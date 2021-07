Mabel's got something new up her sleeve and it's safe to say it'll make you nostalgic for your childhood. Defined by its irresistibly upbeat production, "Take It Home" is packed with bright and buoyant beats courtesy of superstar producers Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks. However, what really sets the song apart from other summery tracks is the accompanying Sophia Ray-directed music video, which is just as playful as the melody itself.