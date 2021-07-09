2021 NFL Week 12 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

With Taylor's ESPN contract up next week amid a diversity controversy involving colleague Rachel Nichols, Taylor could be moving to NBC Sports, according to Front Office Sports. With her experience on College Gameday, Taylor could succeed current Football Night in America host Mike Tirico when he transitions to replacing Al Michaels in the Sunday Night Football booth. Taylor could also work on NBC’s broadcasts of Notre Dame football and serve as an Olympic correspondent. “The deal’s at the half-yard line. But that can still be a long way in contract negotiations,” a source tells Front Office Sports. Taylor leaving would be another blow to ESPN, which has seen a lot of Black talent exit in recent years amid complaints over lack of diversity in the network's leadership. Taylor was reportedly offered $3 million a year -- triple her current salary -- to renew her contract.
Comments / 0