Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

I Tried The Makeshift Brown-tail Moth Trap. Here’s What Happened

By Cori
q1065.fm
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Mom--it looks like a snowstorm out there!" That's what my daughter said last night when she let the dog out. I peeked my head around the corner, and sure enough, I saw just what she was talking about: a beautiful white flurry circling around the light outside the door. Only...

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Brown Tail Moth#Moth Trap#Caterpillars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
DrinksThrive Global

I took 30 days off alcohol and here’s what happened

Along with many others during the height of lockdowns and quarantine, I found myself turning to a drink – or 4 – at the end of the day to unwind. The stress of co-parenting, home schooling (terribly), running a startup and staying afloat financially through it all was too much. Wine and beer were socially-accepted coping mechanisms touted on social media as “mommy juice” (a pretty gross term) and totally reasonable ways to survive parenting through a pandemic. I gained weight, I was exhausted and I started to wonder if I was an alcoholic. So after months and months (and months) with a daily drinking habit, I took a month off. Here’s what happened.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

I Tried Temperature-Controlling Jewelry During a Heat Wave to See If It Works—Here's What Happened

You know that one person that's always either strangely cold or abnormally hot? Yup, that's me. So when I heard about a piece of jewelry that regulates your internal temperature, I was immediately on board. Dubbed the Embr Wave ($249; embrlabs.com), it looks a lot like a smartwatch or fitness tracker, but this device won't tell time or track your calories. Instead, it cools or warms the fleshy underside of your wrist, triggering your nerves to send a signal to your brain.
Animalssouthcountynews.org

Butterflies, moths: What’s the difference?

I had never given much thought to the differences between butterflies and moths (collectively known as lepidoptera) before taking pictures of them and actually seeing the differences myself. For most of my life, I had just assumed that all the large, beautifully colored lepidoptera flitting around gracefully among the flowers...
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Maine StatePosted by
CBS Boston

PHOTO: 4 Pounds Of Cocaine Made To Look Like Cake Seized In Maine

GARDINER, Maine (CBS) — Authorities in Maine seized four pounds of cocaine made to look like cake on Tuesday. Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency stopped a man and woman on I-295 and said they discovered “a significant amount of cocaine in their vehicle.” The agency shared a photo of the drugs that was packaged inside a cake wrapper. A spokesperson told The Bangor Daily News that the cocaine was sprinkled in coffee grounds, which is used to disguise the scent from drug-sniffing K9 dogs. The cocaine seized by agents that was made to look like cake (Photo credit: Maine Drug Enforcement Agency) The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be $200,000, the agency said. It’s believed the cocaine was going to be distributed in Kennebec and Somerset counties. Police have charged 25-year-old John Cedeno, of New York, and 33-year-old Chelsy Cochran, of Winslow, Maine with drug trafficking. Local police, Maine State Police and Homeland Security were also part of the investigation.    
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Stairsteps in the Rims? Billings Treasures Hidden in Plain Sight

I've lived in Billings for nearly 20 years and it wasn't until recently that I learned there is a large staircase carved into the Rimrocks. There are allegedly FIVE sets of stairs, but the nicest example is hidden in plain sight, just below the airport. My mind was blown when I found out about the staircase, thanks to a random meeting on Facebook.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy