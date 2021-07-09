Shoppers Say This Overnight Anti-Aging Mask Is 'Sorcery' for Wrinkles and Pores

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My mom has notoriously stubborn under-eye circles and bags, to the extent that when we would walk through department stores together, salespeople would call out, hawking products that they claimed would do the trick. My mother's a steadfast optimist, so she tried any and all of them - yet none showed results until Glytone's under-eye cream. The brand has since discontinued it (my mom is not happy), but according to shoppers, its Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel is all that and more.