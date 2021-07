This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Hands down, orbs (read: blorbs) are the cutest shape. Is that a hot take? Maybe not, since the competition isn't exactly fierce. But packaging is a linchpin of the beauty industry, as the success of Glossier, Gucci, Byredo, and Charlotte Tilbury demonstrate — so leave it to Chanel to come up with a hand cream that's not only incredibly effective, but comes in the most chic packaging this side of the Atlantic.