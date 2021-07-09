Celebrating Culinary Arts Month in Huntington Beach

Eating is about the experience. Vibrant colors, strong aromas, subtle flavors, and the presentation all make up a delicious dish. The month of July is National Culinary Arts Month, recognizing professional cooks and chefs who bring innovative unique cuisines from the kitchen to our tables in Huntington Beach. There are many restaurants in Huntington Beach with talented chefs that you can support during the month of July and any time of the year. Here are a few Huntington Beach restaurants with talented chefs to check out: