Cannon Beach pursues food tax to help pay for emergency response

CANNON BEACH — The city is moving forward with a tax on prepared food in an effort to get tourists to help pay for emergency response and infrastructure.

The City Council voted 3-2 this week in favor of proceeding with an ordinance that would levy a 5% tax on prepared food. City Councilor Nancy McCarthy made the motion, supported by Councilor Mike Benefield and Councilor Brandon Ogilvie. Mayor Sam Steidel and Councilor Robin Risley voted in opposition.

Cannon Beach is looking at a new food tax to help finance emergency response. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

McCarthy, acknowledging a concern expressed by restaurant owners, also asked that the ordinance include a promise of financial assistance to businesses to help them cover the cost of implementing the tax.

Steidel believes the question of a local tax should go to voters in November — something some residents have urged against, saying it would lead to even more division in the community around an already contentious issue.

The city is still considering a ballot measure.

The new tax could raise an estimated $1.7 million a year. The revenue would be divided between the city and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District, giving each about $863,000 per year.

A consultant the city partnered with estimated that 96% of the tax revenue would be generated from purchases by nonresidents.

Oregon is known for its lack of a statewide sales tax, but several cities have already implemented local food and beverage taxes or, like Cannon Beach, have considered it. Yachats, farther down the coast, and Ashland, near the California border — both cities that see significant tourism — have levied food and beverage taxes for years, using the revenue collected to fund infrastructure needs.

Proponents say the tax in Cannon Beach is necessary to fund operations at the fire district. The district is fielding ever-increasing calls for service that spike during the busy summer tourist season. The city hopes to use its share of the revenue to replace an aging City Hall and police department and secure funding for future infrastructure needs.

City leaders and Fire Chief Marc Reckmann have argued a prepared food tax is a way to spread the burden of paying for the fire district and other infrastructure fairly between visitors and residents.

The proposed tax has drawn the ire of restaurant owners who worry about negative impacts on their businesses and the cost of implementing the tax.

While they support the fire district, they say they are still reeling from a year under ever-shifting coronavirus restrictions. Some noted that they would have to invest in new point-of-sale systems in order to calculate the tax.

“The single industry that has been hurt most by this pandemic is the restaurant industry,” wrote Jim Oyala, the owner of Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse, in a comment he sent to the city.

Hotels and shops returned to business as usual much earlier than restaurants, which are only slowly getting back to full capacity, he said.

“This tax would be kicking a dog that is already down,” Oyala wrote.

Cindy Beckman, with Ecola Seafoods, agreed. She supports the fire district — in 2018 Ecola Seafoods would have burned to the ground if the fire district hadn’t responded — but the tax could be a burden, she said.

Restaurants operate on thin margins, she told the City Council. The labor force is limited and implementing a tax would cost the business not just hard dollars, she said, “It’s a huge bill on our time.”

She asked that the city provide some relief to businesses to help them recoup their costs if the tax is implemented.

However, others in the community say the money needs to come from somewhere and they’d prefer visitors shoulder their share of the cost. The tax is a pass-through for businesses, they said.

“I have a choice about whether I want to go out and eat and pay a prepared food tax,” resident Betsy Ayres told the City Council. “If we decided to go ahead and fund these services though an increase in property taxes, I won’t have a choice about that. I will just have to pay that.”

“We cannot afford to not do this,” she added. “Let’s get it done.”

Darryl Komesu noted that some of the businesses opposed to the tax received grants from the city last year for pandemic relief.

Now the city has a need, he said.