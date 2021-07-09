Who’s in the running to be Pennsylvania’s senator in 2023?

With Democrats narrowly in control of Congress, political observers are watching as races emerge in the 2022 midterm elections. Historically, the party out of power makes inroads in these races, leaving Republicans hopeful they’ll be able to limit President Joe Biden’s agenda in the years ahead.

A key race will be the Pennsylvania Senate seat up for grabs. Sen. Pat Toomey, one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump this year, announced last year he will not seek another term. Republicans are eager to replace him with someone more supportive of Trump. Meanwhile, Democrats believe Pennsylvania could be one of their best shots of picking up a seat after Biden narrowly carried the state in last year’s election.

Even though the race is more than a year away, several candidates have announced their candidacy or have been linked to a potential run. It’s bound to be a messy one. The 2016 race between Toomey and Democratic challenger Katie McGinty was the most expensive in American history at the time, and the competitive nature of Pennsylvania and the stakes for the Senate could lead to more massive spending.

Democrats

Montgomery County Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh may not have the name recognition of some of the other Democrats in the race, but the former congressional candidate may be a force on the campaign trail. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the anesthesiologist and former medical school professor raised $1 million in her senate campaign, though these figures aren’t on the FEC yet.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman may be Pennsylvania’s most high-profile liberal. The former mayor of Braddock has worked his way into the national profile through his support for liberal causes, including legalizing marijuana and a $15 minimum wage. He finished a distant third in the 2016 Democratic primary race for senator but raised his profile thanks in part to an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. He announced in February he would run for senate again in 2022. FEC data shows he spent $2.1 million on his campaign in the first three months of 2021 and still had another $1.9 million on hand.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta , the first openly gay Black man to hold state office in Pennsylvania, announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in February. The North Philadelphia resident is only in his third year in office, but he’s quickly endeared himself to liberals with his outspokenness, including a fiery speech denouncing meritless claims over election fraud . The Democratic National Convention listed him as one of the party’s rising stars last fall. FEC filings show he’s among the better funded candidates formally in the race, but he’s still lagging far behind Fetterman with about $217,000 on hand.

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb made national headlines in 2018 when the Democrat narrowly won a special election in a strongly Republican district in western Pennsylvania. In his first term, the Marine and former U.S. assistant district attorney gained a reputation as a moderate who often broke from his party. But Pennsylvania will be losing a Congressional seat in 2022, most likely from the western part of the state. Given the region’s tendency to support conservative candidates, Lamb is reportedly eying Toomey’s senate seat as a possibility. Like Kenyatta, he was recognized at the DNC as a rising star of the Democratic Party.

State Sen. Sharif Street is already among the most powerful Democrats in the Keystone State, and a successful senate run would only add to his profile. The son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, Sharif Street is vice chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and minority chair of the state Senate’s Banking and Insurance Committee. Street’s nephew was killed in a July 4 shooting in West Philadelphia, and he’s called for stricter gun control laws at the federal level. Street has formally announced his campaign but not filed his first financial report with the FEC.

Republicans

Kathy Barnette lost by 10 percentage points in her bid to unseat Rep. Madeleine Dean last year, but the conservative author is hoping to find more support in a statewide race. The Army veteran has echoed Trump’s talking points and gained support from conservative commentators, including Tomi Lahren. If elected, Barnette would become the first Black Republican woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. FEC documents show her campaign has about $115,000 on the bank.

Jeff Bartos , the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, is walking a careful line, appealing to moderate voters with his support for small businesses while staying in the graces of Trump supporters. Politico reported he visited Mar-A-Lago earlier this year for a Republican donor event, and Bartos helped fund ballot watchers during the 2020 campaign. FEC filings show he’s the best funded Republican in the race with $1.1 million on hand, $400,000 of which he loaned to his own campaign.

Sean Parnell lost to Lamb in the 2020 campaign for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, but he gained a following among conservatives in the process. Trump often raised Parnell’s profile on the campaign trail last year, and he was given a speaking slot at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Donald Trump Jr. promoted his candidacy on social media after Parnell’s announcement. Bartos may consider him his biggest threat in the field - his campaign released a letter signed by some Republican officials urging Parnell to avoid a messy senate primary by running for a House seat instead. The FEC documents show Parnell has almost $203,000 on hand.

Carla Sands found herself having to soothe feelings as Trump’s ambassador to Denmark in 2019 after the 45th President announced his interest in purchasing Greenland. Now, the former actress and chiropractor intends to run for the Senate seat, armed with Trump connections and talking points. She declared her intention to run in early July, and a formal announcement is expected in the days ahead.

