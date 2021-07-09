Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, July 9, updated its guidance to help reopen U.S. schools in the fall, including recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated and 3 feet of distance within classrooms. The agency said school administrators may opt to require...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Teachers Union#School Principal#Cdc#Nea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Many FL schools already ditched mask policies as CDC updates COVID guidance; but is it the right decision?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Fully COVID-19 vaccinated teachers, students and staff would not need to wear masks this fall, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Friday mask update for K-12 schools. But “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated,” according to the CDC. That […] The post Many FL schools already ditched mask policies as CDC updates COVID guidance; but is it the right decision? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthWKRG

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
Columbia, SClive5news.com

DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it’s reviewing new guidance released earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as schools across the country make changes to their reopening plans due to COVID-19. In a statement, DHEC said it is “currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina’s schools.” The agency said it plans to share its school guidelines in the coming weeks.
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

Illinois adopts school mask guidance from CDC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to school guidance. On Friday, the CDC shared its updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools. : Vaccinated teachers and students don't...
Educationsouthernminn.com

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states.
Public Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

CDC: Vaccinated Teachers, Students are Not Required to Wear Masks This Fall

HealthDay News — When schools open their doors this fall, teachers and students who are vaccinated can enter without masks, according to new guidance issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The relaxed recommendation comes as a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as...
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

CDC issues new guidance for students and teachers ahead of the new school year

ABC NEWS– A new school year is a little more than a month away in some places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a major announcement that could affect how classrooms look this fall. Among them, the CDC says vaccinated students and teachers can now ditch their masks inside school buildings. The announcements come as the COVID-19 Delta variant rapidly spreads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy