Most of Hockeytown figured that the Detroit Red Wings and their general manager Steve Yzerman would make a move or two ahead of the trade freeze that precedes the Seattle Expansion Draft. On the other side of this deal, most people that follow the New York Islanders figured that their GM, Lou Lamoriello, would find a way to move defenseman Nick Leddy ahead of that same trade freeze. However, there were a sparse few (if any) that connected the dots between these two situations.