Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Veteran Guards are Essential come Tournament Time, That's Why Michigan is Poised for Another Deep Run

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3xKz_0asLHLvc00

Graduate transfer guard Devante Jones is officially a Wolverine. Michigan Basketball officially announced the arrival of Jones last night in a formal press release giving U-M a very experienced, savvy and versatile combo guard to pair with Eli Brooks.

University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan head men's basketball coach announced Thursday (July 8) the addition of Coastal Carolina's DeVante' Jones as a graduate transfer.

Jones has been admitted to the university to pursue a master's degree in social work, and will have immediate eligibility. Howard also announced Wolverine forward joins fellow senior in taking advantage of the NCAA's allowed year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

"First of all, I am very excited to get to Ann Arbor," said Jones. "It felt like it took forever, but being here just a few days was worth the wait. Now that everything is in order, I finally get to get back on the court, compete and get better with my new brothers."

After graduating with a degree in communications in 2021, Jones will use a graduate year to transfer to Michigan. The 2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year and two-time All-Sun Best selection (first, 2021; second, 2020), started 78 of his 81 career games with Coastal Carolina, while scoring 1,381 points (17.0 ppg), grabbing 460 rebounds (5.7 rpg) and dishing 341 assists (4.2 apg).

As a senior, Jones averaged 19.3 points -- second most in Sun Belt -- and posted his second straight season with 500+ points. Overall, he had 23 double-figure scoring games, including a career-best 35 against Alice Lloyd (Dec. 18, 2020) while twice grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds -- against Georgia State (Jan. 1, 2021) and at South Alabama (Feb. 5, 2021). Jones had five 10+ rebound games to account for five of his 12 career double-doubles. With 73 steals (2.8 spg), he ranked fourth nationally and led the Sun Belt.

As a junior, Jones averaged 17.4 points per game while he dished 183 assists (5.7 apg), the sixth most in a single season at Coastal Carolina. Highlighted by 20 games of five assists or more, he tallied a career-best 10, twice -- Greensboro (Dec. 4) and N.C. Central (Dec. 14). After redshirting his freshman season, Jones was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in his first full playing season as he averaged 14.6 points with 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

On May 1, Jones announced he would enter the transfer portal (choosing Michigan) as well as exploring the NBA Draft. In addition to NBA team workouts and interviews, he participated in the NBA G League's Elite Camp on June 19-21 in Chicago. He withdrew from the draft on Monday (July 5).

After transferring from Columbia during the 2018-19 season, Faulds has played in 15 games for the Wolverines after sitting out a season. He helped the Wolverines to two straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, the 2021 Elite Eight as well as helping the Maize and Blue to its 15th Big Ten title in 2021.

With the additions of Smith and Faulds, the Wolverines have 17 players on their roster.

As Jones explains in the video above, he's already bonding in a big way with Brooks just four days into his time with the team. That duo could be paramount for Michigan this year as Juwan Howard and the Wolverines look to make another deep run in the tournament. Obviously we're months away from the season even starting, but veteran guards, surrounded by talent, athleticism and shooting, with a centerpiece like Hunter Dickinson in the middle, could make U-M one of the best teams in the country. Again.

Comments / 0

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
324
Followers
293
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Devante#Georgia State#N C Central#The Nba Draft#Nba#The Nba G League#Columbia#Wolverines#Ncaa Sweet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Newest Quarterback Is Coming For The Top Spot

A new challenger will enter the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor this fall as Texas Tech transfer quarterback Alan Bowman is set to arrive on campus. Not only will Bowman be bringing a lot of talent with him to Michigan, he will also be bringing a lot of experience - something that is currently lacking in the quarterback room at Michigan.
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Illinois Statethechampaignroom.com

Illinois Wound Up Being the Focal Point of the College Basketball Offseason

All of us at The Champaign Room — as well as the rest of the Illinois Fighting Illini fans across the country — are excited and relieved that Kofi Cockburn announced his decision to return to Chambana for his junior season. I used the word “decision” on purpose, because like LeBron’s “decision” caused a ripple effect in the NBA in 2010, Kofi’s choice seemingly affected the balance of power in the NCAA in 2021. The Fighting Illini will assuredly be a preseason top-10 team and a prohibitive favorite to win the Big Ten title.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Commitment breakdown: Bryson Jennings chooses North Carolina

There are always some prospects that rarely post about their recruitment on social media and don't publicize their plans. Four-star defensive end Bryson Jennings fits that description. The Midlothian (Va.) Clover Hill star and Virginia Tech legacy prospect is an impressive recruit that had offers from ACC, SEC, and Big Ten schools. In June, Jennings named Virginia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia as his top five, but he only ended up taking official visits to Blacksburg and Chapel Hill. That visit to North Carolina was enough to put the Tar Heels over the top.
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Tyler Shough, Anthony Brown reflect on splitting time as Oregon Ducks’ QBs in 2020

THIBODAUX, Louisiana — At this time a year ago Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown were on unsure ground. So was Oregon football’s season for that matter. Shough kept the starting job during the COVID-shortened 2020 season with Brown taking prominent roles in the Pac-12 Championship game and Fiesta Bowl. A looming offseason competition never materialized as Shough transferred to Texas Tech and Brown got all the first-team reps for the Ducks during spring practice.
MLB247Sports

Daily Digest: Another golden age of Illini guards?; Illini basketball's biggest recruit

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on another great guard get for Illinois basketball, Kofi Cockburn’s big announcement, Illinois missing the cut for a transfer forward, a big recruiting decision for Illinois football, Andrés Feliz signs a new pro contract and two Illini baseball players received calls from the MLB.
Illinois StatePosted by
Sports Illustrated

After a Rough Offseason, Illinois Strikes Gold With Kofi Cockburn's Return

The biggest men’s basketball name to enter the transfer portal in, well, the history of the transfer portal is not transferring after all. Star big man Kofi Cockburn, a 2020–21 consensus All-America honoree, is headed back to Champaign for his third season at Illinois, he announced Friday. The news ends just over two weeks of intense speculation about the Jamaican center’s future, with Cockburn choosing a return to Illinois over Kentucky and Florida State.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Here's Why and How Michigan Can Crush NIL

Michigan is the No. 1 public university in the world. It's measurable, evident and, for the most part, pretty widely accepted. Because of that, U-M, and specifically U-M football, could and should crush the name, image and likeness movement. The NIL movement isn't all about football, but as is explained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy