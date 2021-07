Australian trio The Goon Sax have released a new album, Mirror II, today via Matador, their first for the label. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our The End interview with the band’s Louis Forster and you can read that here. It’s our recurring Q&A about endings and death and in it Forster discusses what songs he’d like played on his deathbed and at his funeral; his favorite endings to books, movies, and TV shows; and why he doesn’t want to live too long.