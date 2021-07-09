Phillies rumors: Craig Kimbrel trade more complicated than it seems

According to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Chicago Cubs are planning to be “sellers” at this year’s trade deadline. One of the more intriguing teams in Major League Baseball heading into the July deadline due to the vast amount of talent that they possess on expiring deals, the Cubs project to be one of the more active teams here in a few weeks’ time. For the sake of the Philadelphia Phillies and what their goals are moving forward, that’s pretty good news.