Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies rumors: Craig Kimbrel trade more complicated than it seems

By David Esser
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Chicago Cubs are planning to be “sellers” at this year’s trade deadline. One of the more intriguing teams in Major League Baseball heading into the July deadline due to the vast amount of talent that they possess on expiring deals, the Cubs project to be one of the more active teams here in a few weeks’ time. For the sake of the Philadelphia Phillies and what their goals are moving forward, that’s pretty good news.

section215.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

110K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Mlb Network#The Chicago Cubs#Major League Baseball#The Philadelphia Phillies#Ken Rosenthal#Pj Mooney#Feinsand#Free Agency#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: 3 players to trade before the deadline

The 2021 season has been the same as each of the previous four years for the Philadelphia Phillies. They entered the season with high expectations, aiming for a playoff berth once again. But once again, they have failed to live up to those lofty goals. Even though they have yet...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Security breaks up girl fight at Dodgers vs. Cubs game

Security had to break up a massive fight in the bleacher seats during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. MLB stadiums have begun to welcome fans back at full capacity just in time for the summer, thanks in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. With individuals filling up nearly ever seat to watch their favorite team in person, there are bound to be some scuffles. That was the case on Saturday.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest NL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The National League starters for the MLB All-Star Game feature some cool storylines. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been dreadful this season, but their second-baseman Adam Frazier has been extraordinary. While the name isn’t a household one and nobody outside of Pittsburgh keeps an eye on the Pirates, Frazier was more than deserving.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

One player the Chicago Cubs should trade for at the deadline

With the trade deadline approaching (just 30 days away), the Chicago Cubs could acquire a big-name player. The Cubs could use plenty of help on both the pitching and hitting side. The Northsiders are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost six straight games. After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers this past week, Chicago now trails them by six games in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joc Pederson comments on Cubs trade deadline plans, future in Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson would like to extend his stay at Wrigley Field after the 2021 season. There was no hesitation from Joc Pederson describing the biggest difference between playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers to now playing for the Chicago Cubs. “The day games,” Pederson told Da Windy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trade packages with the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox both have a long history of being interleague rivals. They mean absolutely nothing to each other in terms of standings or playoff seeding but being two teams in the third largest American metropolitan will create a natural rivalry. However, each team would be smart to not let a fan rivalry get in the way of business either. They need to be careful with it in a respectful way but it shouldn’t ever keep them from doing business.

Comments / 1

Community Policy