Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about her past drug addictions. Smith revealed on Red Table Talk that she would combine wine and other alcohol with ecstasy and weed. She explained, “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”