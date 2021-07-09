Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Mustang Creek near Louise affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. For the East Mustang Creek...including Louise...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the East Mustang Creek near Louise. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland begins as water spills into the flood plain downstream of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 03/14/2007.

