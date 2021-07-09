Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Tioga County in central New York Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 312 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chemung, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chemung, Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Ridgebury, Wysox, Litchfield and Sheshequin. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH