Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir to, Upper Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 111 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Wolf Creek to 22 miles north of East Helena to 9 miles west of Helena to 17 miles east of Garrison. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Helena, Cascade, East Helena, Montana City, Wolf Creek, Wickes, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Marysville, Tower Rock State Park, Winston, Craig, Clancy, Black Sandy State Park, Jefferson City and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 174 and 213, and between mile markers 223 and 267. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 68. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 13.