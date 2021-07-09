Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir to, Upper Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 111 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Wolf Creek to 22 miles north of East Helena to 9 miles west of Helena to 17 miles east of Garrison. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Helena, Cascade, East Helena, Montana City, Wolf Creek, Wickes, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Marysville, Tower Rock State Park, Winston, Craig, Clancy, Black Sandy State Park, Jefferson City and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 174 and 213, and between mile markers 223 and 267. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 68. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 13.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson City, MT
City
Wolf Creek, MT
City
Marysville, MT
City
East Helena, MT
County
Broadwater County, MT
City
Cascade, MT
City
Clancy, MT
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
County
Jefferson County, MT
City
Montana City, MT
County
Meagher County, MT
County
Cascade County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir#Central#Southern Lewis#13 12 00#Northwestern Meagher#Doppler#Garrison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...
Posted by
NBC News

'Hollywood Ripper' sentenced to death for killing, mutilating women

LOS ANGELES — For crimes he called “vicious and frightening,” a judge on Friday gave a death sentence to a man prosecutors called “The Boy Next Door Killer” for the home-invasion murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third. Victims’ family members wept as Los Angeles Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy