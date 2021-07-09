Cancel
Bexar County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Bexar County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas Southwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas North Central Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 210 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Selma, Randolph AFB, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, La Vernia, Marion, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Zuehl, Sutherland Springs, Converse, Friendly Corner and Nolte. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

