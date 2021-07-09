Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Gwinnett; Henry; Morgan; Newton; Rockdale; Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHERN WALTON...ROCKDALE...NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB SOUTHERN GWINNETT...NEWTON AND HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 310 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Walnut Grove to Stockbridge, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...35 to 45 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McDonough, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Jonesboro, Madison, Stockbridge, Riverdale, Morrow, Social Circle, Lake City, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Newborn, Mansfield, Jersey and Lakeview Estates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH