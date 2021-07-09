Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CHESTER COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 310 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chester, moving east at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Chester, Richburg and Chester State Park. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chester County, SC
City
Richburg, SC
City
Chester, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy