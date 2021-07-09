Special Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CHESTER COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 310 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chester, moving east at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Chester, Richburg and Chester State Park. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
